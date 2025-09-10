Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and TOYO (NASDAQ:TOYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and TOYO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 5.27% 7.57% 5.32% TOYO N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOYO has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 2 6 14 0 2.55 TOYO 0 0 0 0 0.00

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.24, suggesting a potential upside of 38.92%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than TOYO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and TOYO”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $399.21 million 2.79 $24.13 million $0.13 51.15 TOYO $176.96 million 1.34 $40.61 million N/A N/A

TOYO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shoals Technologies Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of TOYO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of TOYO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats TOYO on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services. It provides EBOS components, including combiners; plug-n-play branch connectors and inline fuses; AC disconnects; recombiners; wireless monitoring; junction boxes; wire management; EV power cabinets; and battery energy storage systems cabinets, as well as cable assemblies, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. In addition, the company offers eMobility solutions, such as a power center, which combines equipment needed to protect the charging equipment and transform voltage levels from the electric utility to those needed on the respective site; quick connect solutions for chargers to connect to the Shoals system; big lead assembly (BLA) technology in the EV space to connect multiple chargers to a single power center; and a raceway system that protects the above ground EV BLAs in walk over and drive over applications. Further, it provides Snapshot IV, a solar operations and maintenance solution that monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's projected performance. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects; utilities; solar developers, independent power producers; solar module manufacturers; and charge point operators. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About TOYO

TOYO Co. Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar cells and modules. It is involved in integrating the upstream production of wafer and silicon, midstream production of solar cell, downstream production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. The company was founded on November 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

