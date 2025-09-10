Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Here’s What Happened

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 154 ($2.08). Approximately 28,572,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,233% from the average daily volume of 2,143,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.80 ($2.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 203.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £599.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,919.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Serica Energy news, insider Martin Copeland purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 per share, with a total value of £72,450. Company insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

