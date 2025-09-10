SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEGXF shares. Barclays cut shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of SEGRO to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

