Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Trims Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Leidos by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Leidos by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 25,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Leidos by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 227,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 46,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price target on Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Baird R W cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.31.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,095.24. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $178.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

