Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 1,042 Shares of Fortive Corporation $FTV

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 28.7% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Fortive by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $3,542,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortive by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 239,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Fortive Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of FTV stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%.Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

