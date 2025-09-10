Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up about 1.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $394.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $408.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.29.

In other Cummins news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the sale, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

