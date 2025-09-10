Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $183.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

