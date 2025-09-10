SCS Capital Management LLC Takes $5.20 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,875,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,336,000 after purchasing an additional 434,730 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after buying an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,914,000 after buying an additional 246,944 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $291.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

