SCS Capital Management LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,936,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,241 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,369,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,605 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,087.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,544,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,141 shares during the period. Finally, High Probability Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,238,000 after acquiring an additional 753,646 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

