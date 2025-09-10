SCS Capital Management LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Sabine Royalty Trust $SBR

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,115 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $474,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.28. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $76.52.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 866.81% and a net margin of 94.85%.

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5841 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 942.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 177.38%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.