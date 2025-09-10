SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,416 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 352,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $279.97 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.