SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,486 Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 578.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.86.

Targa Resources stock opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

