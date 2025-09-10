SCS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $1,817,535,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after acquiring an additional 877,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after acquiring an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $519,806,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total value of $1,299,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,037.85. This represents a 76.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,976 shares of company stock worth $17,049,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:NOW opened at $934.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $933.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $922.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.37 billion, a PE ratio of 117.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.