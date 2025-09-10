SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $3.97 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.4%
NASDAQ SMH opened at $297.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $302.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.86.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
