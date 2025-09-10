SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $3.85 Million in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 46 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 55 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NewMarket by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in NewMarket by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $823.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.49. NewMarket Corporation has a twelve month low of $480.00 and a twelve month high of $835.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $755.19 and a 200 day moving average of $653.44.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 17.28%.The company had revenue of $698.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NewMarket

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.