SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Stryker Corporation $SYK

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 46.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $392.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.