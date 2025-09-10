SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 235.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $132.75.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

