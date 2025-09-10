SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 58,986 NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

