SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,101,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 242,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 171,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $111.51 and a 1 year high of $147.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

