SCS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Permian Resources by 433.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PR opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.42. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Permian Resources’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

In other news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,467.10. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,555.49. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

