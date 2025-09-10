Sciencast Management LP Takes $125,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,907,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,276 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,654,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after buying an additional 320,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,940,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after buying an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after buying an additional 557,482 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RITM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jones Trading increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

