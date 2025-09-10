Sciencast Management LP Invests $208,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UCB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,871,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,780,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,069,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,721,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 149.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 531,058 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCB. DA Davidson increased their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

United Community Banks Trading Down 1.5%

UCB opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.86. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.