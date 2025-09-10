Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ is McAdam LLC’s 5th Largest Position

McAdam LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,653,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $61,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,267,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,109,000 after purchasing an additional 546,711 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,787,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,208,000 after purchasing an additional 276,661 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,747,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after buying an additional 178,624 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,691,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after buying an additional 254,568 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,186,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,802,000 after buying an additional 95,060 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SCHZ opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.