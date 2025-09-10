Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,330 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,834,000 after purchasing an additional 429,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,416,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 427,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $361.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.69. The stock has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

