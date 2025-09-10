Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF $PRN

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $163.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $180.08.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.