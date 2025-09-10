Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 595.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,827,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,773 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,317,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,651,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after buying an additional 362,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,854,000 after buying an additional 347,988 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

