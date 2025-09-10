Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $7.93 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,013,000 after buying an additional 274,777 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $319,753,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,806,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,119,000 after purchasing an additional 413,121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after purchasing an additional 329,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,373,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,536,000 after acquiring an additional 163,892 shares during the last quarter.

BBUS stock opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $86.94 and a twelve month high of $115.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

