Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Sasol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 624,911 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,054,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 528,860 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 180,827 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 767,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 81,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 610,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 317,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

