Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in August

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,336,500 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the July 31st total of 965,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,365.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,365.0 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of SAXPF stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

