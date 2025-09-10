Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in August

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,336,500 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the July 31st total of 965,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,365.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,365.0 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of SAXPF stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.
