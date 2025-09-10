SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. SailPoint also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.050-0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. Arete initiated coverage on SailPoint in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Arete Research raised SailPoint to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SailPoint in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SailPoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIL opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. SailPoint has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SailPoint during the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the second quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in SailPoint by 161.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

