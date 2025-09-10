SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.85% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $212,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,591 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,742,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,912,000 after buying an additional 411,085 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,389.7% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 313,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 310,370 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,112,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,421,000 after acquiring an additional 138,565 shares during the last quarter.

VONV opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $89.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

