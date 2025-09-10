SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,537 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.32, for a total transaction of $364,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,408.64. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total transaction of $375,471.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,267.50. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,244 shares of company stock valued at $213,336,095 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.8%

META opened at $765.70 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $739.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $660.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.