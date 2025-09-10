SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 48,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $132.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

