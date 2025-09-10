SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 24,256 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 8.4%

Shares of POCT stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $858.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.