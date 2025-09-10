Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.6% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 18.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 74,437.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Runway Growth Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $383.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.03%.The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

