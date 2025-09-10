Roth Capital Comments on Tilly’s’ Q3 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 8.28%.The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.22 million. Tilly’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.230 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Tilly’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

TLYS opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $48,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 40.4% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 921,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Shay Capital Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,400. The trade was a 0.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 367,578 shares of company stock worth $548,306 over the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

