Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Stock Price Up 56.5% – Time to Buy?

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) rose 56.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.47 ($0.03). Approximately 4,062,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,033,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Down 10.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 million, a PE ratio of -273.33 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Roquefort Therapeutics

In other Roquefort Therapeutics news, insider Stephen Paul West bought 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £48,000. Also, insider Simon Sinclair purchased 72,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £725.07. Company insiders own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

