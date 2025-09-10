Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 10.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 41,751,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 56,249,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Trading Down 8.1%
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11. The firm has a market cap of £18.03 million, a PE ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
