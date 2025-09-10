Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Sold by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,271 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 128,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 2,186.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 338,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $212,063.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 419,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,005,213.22. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,083,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,208.53. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,032,706 shares of company stock valued at $27,015,105. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.Rocket Lab’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RKLB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

