Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,611 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 15.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 147,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 62.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 839,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after acquiring an additional 187,043 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $118.70.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. The trade was a 38.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $585,502.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,974.40. This represents a 19.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,355,381 shares of company stock valued at $539,335,586 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

