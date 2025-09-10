Reviewing Pinewood Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PINWF) & Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Pinewood Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) and Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Pinewood Technologies Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wabash National has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Wabash National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Wabash National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinewood Technologies Group $30.47 million N/A $101.63 million N/A N/A Wabash National $1.95 billion 0.24 -$284.07 million ($2.42) -4.65

This table compares Pinewood Technologies Group and Wabash National”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pinewood Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wabash National.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinewood Technologies Group and Wabash National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinewood Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wabash National 0 1 0 0 2.00

Wabash National has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.62%. Given Wabash National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wabash National is more favorable than Pinewood Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pinewood Technologies Group and Wabash National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinewood Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Wabash National -6.38% -7.91% -1.65%

Summary

Wabash National beats Pinewood Technologies Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power. It also owns and operates the Westview port facility at Prince Rupert for the storage, handling, and loading of third party wood pellets. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. in December 2018. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. The Parts & Services segment provides aftermarket parts and services; steel flatbed bodies, truck body mounting, shelving for package delivery, partitions, roof racks, hitches, liftgates, thermal solutions, and others; truck body repair parts; and door repair and replacement, collision repair, and basic maintenance services. It also develops and scales a digital marketplace for the transportation and logistics distribution industry; operates a parts and services distribution platform; and stainless steel storage tanks and silos, mixers, and processors for the dairy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, craft brewing, and biotech markets; trailers as a service; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products, as well as used trailers. The company offers its products under the Wabash, DuraPlate, DuraPlateHD, DuraPlate AeroSkirt, and AeroSkirt CX brands, as well as EcoNex brand. It serves its products to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.

