Reviewing Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diageo and Kirin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 1 3 4 0 2.38 Kirin 0 0 0 0 0.00

Diageo currently has a consensus price target of $129.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.89%. Given Diageo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diageo is more favorable than Kirin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

9.0% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diageo and Kirin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $20.25 billion 2.88 $2.35 billion $6.85 15.32 Kirin $15.47 billion 0.80 $384.21 million $0.45 33.78

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Kirin. Diageo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Diageo has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Diageo pays an annual dividend of $4.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Diageo pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kirin pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diageo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Kirin 2.30% 3.75% 1.66%

Summary

Diageo beats Kirin on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products. The company provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s, Smirnoff, Cîroc, Ketel One, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Casamigos, Tanqueray, Guinness, Shui Jing Fang, Yenì, McDowell’s, Don Papa, Aviation American, Seagram, Seagram’s 7 Crown, Zacapa, Black Dog, Black & White, Signature, Royal Challenge, Godawan, Antiquity, Gordon’s, Old Parr, Windsor, Bundaberg, Ypióca, Bulleit, and Bell’s brand names. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Türkiye, Australia, Korea, India, Greater China, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Nigeria, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products. In addition, the company engages in the factories and theme park businesses; management and operation of a chain of Kirin City beer pubs; and manufacture and sale of amino acids and nucleic acids for pharmaceutical and industrial use bulk pharmaceuticals, as well as margarine, jams, and honey. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of Coca-Cola products and other soft drinks; manufacture of Four Roses bourbon; transport logistic services; shared services, such as accounting, human resources, and real estate; Internal information system development; sales of feed; insurance agent; and sales of the supplements; research, development, manufacture, and sale of cosmetics and health foods. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

