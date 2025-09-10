Reviewing BARK (NYSE:BARK) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of BARK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Cimpress shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of BARK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Cimpress shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BARK and Cimpress, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cimpress 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

BARK presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 197.35%. Cimpress has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Given BARK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BARK is more favorable than Cimpress.

BARK has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimpress has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BARK and Cimpress”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $484.18 million 0.31 -$32.88 million ($0.17) -5.19 Cimpress $3.40 billion 0.45 $14.95 million $0.51 122.88

Cimpress has higher revenue and earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimpress, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and Cimpress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -6.34% -15.32% -5.91% Cimpress 0.44% -2.64% 0.78%

Summary

Cimpress beats BARK on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs. The company also manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparels, and gifts; and provides professional desktop publishing skill sets for local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, it offers graphic design services, do-it-yourself (DIY) design services, website services, and corporate solutions under the VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Vista x Wix brand names; and online printing solutions. Further, the company provides promotional and packaging products, logo apparel, books and magazines, wall decors, photo merchandise, invitations and announcements, and other categories; website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves various businesses, graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as teams, associations, groups, consumers, and families. Cimpress plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

