Ransom Advisory Ltd Makes New $835,000 Investment in 3M Company $MMM

Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,498,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,198,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $616,597,000 after purchasing an additional 414,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 3M by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,127,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,339,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,122,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,500,000 after buying an additional 199,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of 3M by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,030,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,471,000 after buying an additional 519,302 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $121.98 and a 12-month high of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

