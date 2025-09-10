Ransom Advisory Ltd Invests $371,000 in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,343,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,856,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.29.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $394.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.29. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $408.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

