Range Resources Corporation (RRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on September 26th

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

Range Resources has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Range Resources to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

