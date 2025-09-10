Rajesh Pankaj Sells 1,000 Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.78, for a total value of $289,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $19,160,833.16. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rajesh Pankaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total value of $224,580.00.

InterDigital Stock Up 1.9%

IDCC stock opened at $305.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.21. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $306.00.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

