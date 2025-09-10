Q3 EPS Estimates for PTEN Lifted by Capital One Financial

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a report released on Thursday, September 4th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -11.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 51,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

