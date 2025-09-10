Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 239,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 99,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Providence Gold Mines Trading Up 25.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

