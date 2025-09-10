Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC) Insider Samuel (Sam) Hosack Purchases 977,019 Shares

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC – Get Free Report) insider Samuel (Sam) Hosack purchased 977,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 per share, with a total value of A$195,403.80.

Prospect Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 367.48 and a current ratio of 12.21.

Get Prospect Resources alerts:

Prospect Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Prospect Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interest in the Kesya Rare Earths project covering an area of 1,053 hectares located in the Zambia; the Step Aside Lithium project covering an area of 100 hectares; and the Omaruru Lithium Project located in the East of Karibib, Namibia.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.